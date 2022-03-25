PDF Download • “Missa Philomena” (Philippe Verdelot) — Part 1 has been added.

EVERAL WEEKS AGO, I released Part 2 of a Kyrie by Philippe Verdelot, a composer from an earlier period. I say “earlier” because we usually sing music from the High Renaissance: Palestrina, Lassus, Victoria, Guerrero, Marenzio, and so forth. But Verdelot was born sometime around 1483AD. The structure of his music—especially the length of the vocal lines—harkens back to an earlier style, but his use of imitation points toward the future. A list of “earlier” composers would include: Johannes Ockeghem, Heinrich Isaac, Jacob Obrecht, Nicolas Gombert, Pierre de la Rue, and Josquin des Prez.

Now that my choirs have learned Part 2, it’s time to release Part 1:

Rehearsal videos for each individual voice await you at #54434.

Most readers won’t click on the individual voice parts, and that makes me sad. You have to follow that link to download the (100% free) PDF file.

Volunteer Choirs: My choir members were recently featured on our parish website. You can see the 9:00am Choir and you can also see the 11:00am Choir. Many of our singers had never sung in a choir before, but they are doing so well. They tell me the rehearsal videos really help. (The rehearsal videos I create are far from perfect.)

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.