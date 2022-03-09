Huge News! • Re: “Sacred Music Symposium”

ATHOLIC CHOIR DIRECTORS, cantors, and organists were hit hard by the crippling Covid-19 restrictions. I don’t need to elaborate: all of us suffered. The physical and financial effects were devastating—to say nothing of the effect on people’s mental health. But today I have truly fantastic news!

We’re Back: The annual FSSP Sacred Music Symposium has gained a reputation as the sacred music conference par excellence when it comes to Catholic musicians “in the trenches.” The Covid-19 restrictions caused an interruption, and we resisted the pressure to hold the conference “virtually” since singing is something physical and communal. (It’s similar to a swim meet—such events can’t be held through a computer screen.) So many dear friends have asked when the symposium would resume. Well, in 2022 it’s official: we’re back!

Save The Date: Please mark your calendars for June 20-24 (2022). This year, the symposium will be held in the diocese of Orange, at the sensational Saint John the Baptist Parish, just 9 minutes from John Wayne Airport. The Church is located in a gorgeous neighborhood; it has a booming Catholic school; it has plenty of parking; it has a spacious parish hall; and the church itself is large and beautiful.

Space Is Limited: If you’re interested, please email this address.

Some info about the symposium:

Personal testimony: My wife and I have lived in Los Angeles for about ten years. We’ve been everywhere: Malibu, Glendale, Santa Monica, Pasadena, Anaheim, Beverly Hills, and so on. But our favorite place—without question—is the exact spot where this year’s symposium is going to be held. (We did not plan this; God planned this.) It’s right next to Newport Beach, Crystal Cove, Irvine, and Laguna Beach. The neighborhoods, the streets, the scenery, the restaurants … all of it is sumptuously magnificent. This year will be a very special symposium!

We are so grateful to God.

More info will be released soon—stay tuned!

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.