Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

Views from the Choir Loft

“Catholic Priest Saying Mass” • Medieval Illumination

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HEN I STUMBLED across this beautiful image, I knew I had to share it with our readers. It’s the beginning of the ROMAN CANON: Te ígitur, clementíssime Pater, per Jesum Christum, Fílium tuum, Dóminum nostrum, súpplices rogámus ac pétimus uti accépta hábeas, et benedícas hæc dona, hæc múnera, hæc sancta sacrifícia illibáta… It shows a Catholic priest in mediæval times offering the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. He has a missal opened in front of him, and you can see a little man ringing a bell:

Source of image: Estense Digital Library

Here’s A Tip If you’re interested in the ‘artistic’ side of the Mass, pick up a copy of the Third Edition of the SAINT EDMUND CAMPION MISSAL. It has superb (and very rare) drawings from ancient manuscripts.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

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Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.