“Catholic Priest Saying Mass” • Medieval Illumination

HEN I STUMBLED across this beautiful image, I knew I had to share it with our readers. It’s the beginning of the ROMAN CANON: Te ígitur, clementíssime Pater, per Jesum Christum, Fílium tuum, Dóminum nostrum, súpplices rogámus ac pétimus uti accépta hábeas, et benedícas hæc dona, hæc múnera, hæc sancta sacrifícia illibáta… It shows a Catholic priest in mediæval times offering the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. He has a missal opened in front of him, and you can see a little man ringing a bell:

Source of image: Estense Digital Library

Here’s A Tip • If you’re interested in the ‘artistic’ side of the Mass, pick up a copy of the Third Edition of the SAINT EDMUND CAMPION MISSAL. It has superb (and very rare) drawings from ancient manuscripts.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.