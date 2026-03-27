“Catholic Priest Saying Mass” • Medieval Illumination

HEN I STUMBLED across this beautiful image, I knew I had to share it with our readers. It’s the beginning of the ROMAN CANON: Te ígitur, clementíssime Pater, per Jesum Christum, Fílium tuum, Dóminum nostrum, súpplices rogámus ac pétimus uti accépta hábeas, et benedícas hæc dona, hæc múnera, hæc sancta sacrifícia illibáta… It shows a Catholic priest in mediæval times offering the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. He has a missal opened in front of him, and you can see a little man ringing a bell:
Source of image: Estense Digital Library
Here’s A Tip • If you’re interested in the ‘artistic’ side of the Mass, pick up a copy of the Third Edition of the SAINT EDMUND CAMPION MISSAL. It has superb (and very rare) drawings from ancient manuscripts.