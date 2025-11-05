Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

“Reader Feedback” • 5 November 2025

T HAS BEEN a little while since we shared feedback from our readers. Such messages warm our hearts and mean more than you’ll ever know. We’re a tiny 501(c)3 public charity. We exist solely by the generosity of small donors. We have no endowment; we have no major donors; we run no advertisements; we have no savings. Please alert others to what we’re trying to accomplish. Also, we beg you to consider donating $5.00 per month, or even $3.00 per month. Thank you!

Example A:

Your ministry offers so much complimentary content. Although I don’t have much to offer, I want to be able to offer something for the great work you do!

Example B:

People are so starved for beautiful sacred music that even though I lack credentials and formal training, the music of our little choir leaves them yearning for more. CCW has been my most valuable resource, and I’m truly grateful for your apostolate. Praise be to Jesus!

Example C:

Thank you so much for all of your tireless and selfless work in building up the Kingdom of God and Helping us on the path toward heaven! Your work for many years now has borne much fruit in my life and in the lives of whom I work with. May the Lord bless and protect your very important apostolate.

