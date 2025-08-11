New Marian Organ Work • a Triptych on “Lumen Ad Revelatiónem”

TRIPTYCH on Lumen ad revelatiónem was composed for the 140th Anniversary of Saint John’s Seminary, Brighton, Massachusetts. Dedicated to Dr. Jennifer Pascual, she premiered this work in concert at Saint John’s Seminary on February 2, 2025, the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord. She has also since performed this work at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, New York City (listen here), Christ the King Cathedral, Atlanta, Georgia, and Methuen Memorial Music Hall, (listen here) Methuen Massachusetts, one of the most glorious concert venues in the United States (pictured below). As expected, Pascual performed with brilliant virtuosity and sensitivity. Composed with three movements, each is a Marian meditation upon names of Our Lady from the Litany of Blessed Virgin Mary: I. Mother of our Savior, II. Singular Vessel of Devotion, III. Mystical Rose.

** For program notes and information on the score click here.

DR. PASCUAL, Music Director of Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, does not just hold a distinctive position. She is greatly beloved and respected. This is far greater accomplishment. While she has conducted liturgies for Pope Benedict XVI at Yankee Stadium and Pope Francis and Madison Square Garden to tens of thousands of people on national television, she is as down to earth and genuine, quite disarming for someone in her position. She also hosts a weekly radio show on sacred music called “Sounds from the Spires” on SIRIUS XM 129 The Catholic Channel. The friendly and uplifting personality on the radio show is the same person you meet: no pretense, no self-aggrandizement. She is there to serve and elevate through sacred music and prayer.

** LISTEN AND PREVIEW the score below • Recorded by the composer at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston on the 101-rank E. & G. G. Hook & Hastings, Opus 801 organ (1875):

