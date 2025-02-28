From Inspiration to Implementation: Lenten Choral Extensions (And a Free Gift!)

Before you dive in, scroll to the bottom for a special Lenten gift!

ELLOW CCWatershed readers, Lent is nearly upon us, a time to deeply contemplate the central mystery of our salvation. Each year, during major liturgical season, I strive to introduce or refine something in our ministry – a decade of small changes adds up! As many of our bloggers have discussed, adapting, catechizing, and shaping liturgical music requires a patient, long-term approach. There are numerous “Choral Extensions” uploaded here on the website, like this one on Creed III; and this one on the Holy, Holy, Holy; and this one on Saint Noël Chabanel. (There are others! A search “Choral Extensions” will get you there!)

Jeff’s work sparked an idea: how could I adapt this concept for my own parish? During Lent, we use the “Jubilate Deo” Mass setting from Pope St. Paul VI’s eponymous document. This document aimed to promote the essential Gregorian chants every Catholic should know. If you haven’t read it, it’s worth exploring, as it “contains a minimum selection of sacred chants…that all the faithful should know at least some Latin Gregorian chants…” (from the introductory Letter of Jubilate Deo).

Having already incorporated choral harmonizations for this setting, I decided to try something different for Lent: straightforward choral extensions. I’ve just uploaded practice tracks for my choir on YouTube:

Kyrie All Parts Demo

Sanctus All Parts Demo

Memorial Acclamation All Parts Demo

Agnus Dei All Parts Demo

Full Playlist for Each Part

Now, for your Lenten gift: I’m offering a 100% discount code, exclusively for CCWatershed readers. Use IJUSTCHANT on my KoFi store (be sure to click “apply discount” when checking out), where you’ll find some of my choral and liturgical organ works: https://ko-fi.com/s/a9c7c802ec

Yes, this might seem like a bit of self-promotion, but I’ve been encouraged to share my work more. This code is valid until March 9th, 2025, so don’t miss out!

I plan to publish more content on KoFi in the future, so consider following me if you’re interested. I will pray your Lenten journey be filled with peace and grace. For Lent, I am going to post once each week: the other bloggers on this website will hold me accountable, I’m sure of it! Duc in altum!

