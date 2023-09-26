PDF Download • All Seven (7) Movements: “Mass in Honor of Saint Noël Chabanel”

HE SECOND VATICAN Council solemnly declared: “The treasury of sacred music [Thesaurus Musicæ Sacræ] is to be preserved and fostered with great care.” Unfortunately, many priests and bishops since 1970 have interpreted the words “preserved and fostered with great care” to mean “banished, condemned, and outlawed.” I cannot explain how such a situation arose; only God knows. What does this flagrant and widespread disregard for Vatican II mean? Should we become discouraged and throw in the towel? Or should we imitate the saints, who never asked the question: “How much can I get away with?” In particular, should we not imitate Father Noël Chabanel, who did his best and left the rest to God?

My Mass Setting—Released! • Today,1 on the feast of Saint Noël Chabanel (26 September), I am releasing all seven (7) movements of the Mass in Honor of Saint Noël Chabanel for the Ordinary Form. It involves your CONGREGATION, your CANTRIX, and your CHOIR. My setting was designed to be extremely brief and (since it’s vernacular) it works for choirmasters whose priests have forbidden the traditional lingua sacra of the church.

My Goals • I believe this Mass is an excellent way to introduce the THESAURUS MUSICAE SACRAE to congregations in a way that’s gentle and non-threatening. I believe the conscientious choirmaster already has more than enough obstacles to overcome! Therefore, several movements use a CONTRAFACT (the same polyphony over and over). That means your choir will be able to sing it with excellence: the way it’s supposed to sound. The polyphony was composed by a priest who lived in the 16th century, but (so far) only Dr. Charles Weaver has been able to figure out which piece it comes from. If anyone out there appreciates my Mass setting—which I offer freely—please pray to Saint Noël Chabanel, that he will intercede for my family. Thank you!

(1 of 7) • Hymn Extension PDF Score (#38110)

EQUAL VOICES : YouTube

SOPRANO : YouTube

ALTO : YouTube

TENOR : YouTube

BASS : YouTube

(2 of 7) • Kýrie with Extension PDF Score (#39164)

EQUAL VOICES : YouTube

SOPRANO : YouTube

ALTO : YouTube

TENOR : YouTube

BASS : YouTube

(3 of 7) • “Glory To God” PDF Score (#38310)

EQUAL VOICES : YouTube

SOPRANO : YouTube

ALTO : YouTube

TENOR : YouTube

BASS : YouTube

(4 of 7) • Gospel Alleluia with Extension PDF Score (#39162)

EQUAL VOICES : YouTube

SOPRANO : YouTube

ALTO : YouTube

TENOR : YouTube

BASS : YouTube

Those who provide music for Mass in the Ordinary Form should download the Gospel Acclamations in Honor of Father Simon Le Moyne—all 173 pages!—which correspond perfectly to this ALLELUIA EXTENSION when it’s raised by a whole step. If you’re confused, don’t worry. Simply download the PDF file below, which explains everything. Furthermore, that document provides the URL download Le Moyne collection and gives alternate tones for EF choirmasters who wish to employ this ALLELUIA EXTENSION:

* PDF • ALLELUIA EXTENSION (Transposed) — #38690

—This PDF document (#38690) explains how everything works.

—A video of the Alleluia sans verses is #38685.

—The PDF score sans verses—in the lower key—is #38688.

(5 of 7) • “Holy, Holy, Holy” PDF Score (#39167)

EQUAL VOICES : YouTube

SOPRANO : YouTube

ALTO : YouTube

TENOR : YouTube

BASS : YouTube

(6 of 7) • “Our Father” PDF Score (#38886)

EQUAL VOICES : YouTube

SOPRANO : YouTube

ALTO : YouTube

TENOR : YouTube

BASS : YouTube

(7 of 7) • “Lamb of God” PDF Score (#39171)

VERSION WITH FULL PLAINSONG : YouTube

EQUAL VOICES : YouTube

SOPRANO : YouTube

ALTO : YouTube

TENOR : YouTube

BASS : YouTube

Congregational Inserts • If you find any mistakes, please let me know. Moreover, if you desire “congregational inserts” for my Mass settings—in Gregorian notation or in modern notation—please send an email to: dom.pothier@gmail.com

A Message We Received:

Dear Corpus Christi Watershed:

Thank you for your passion for and tireless work to create and promote music which elevates the Sacred Liturgy. I recently resigned from my position as music director of a medium-sized Ordinary Form parish. When I arrived 6 years ago, the parishioners very much expected music from the big three every week. However, the priest had introduced them to the communion antiphons and the ICEL chants which they sang confidently, but didn’t really have a fondness for them. Every time an opportunity was given, I attempted to educate the choir, cantors, and folks in the pews about appropriate Liturgical music, the beautiful traditions that the music supports and how music is integral to the Liturgy. I prepared 6-week adult formation classes on various aspects of Sacred Music, wrote many articles, held chant workshops, and graciously answered questions as they arose. Your articles and insights were invaluable in all of these endeavors. I am most thankful to say that, after 6 years, I left a parish that chants all the antiphons—even at the school Masess—only sings a bare minimum of the old Glory & Praise favorites (very infrequently), has deacons that chant Vespers, and has a choir that is growing into a decent SATB choir with some trained vocalists that who cantor and lead the choir sections. The choir has a growing number of hymns from the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal in their repertoire which further enhances the celebration of the Mass for all.

It can be done. I thank you for your constant encouragement and advice. I give all the support to my successor that I can so that he can build upon the foundation laid during my tenure. He is excited about the Mass in Honor of Saint Noël Chabanel. Thank you again!

In the peace of Christ,

Final Thought • One of my compositional “trademarks” has been my affinity for stepwise motion in the bass—but this is hardly an invention of mine! Consider the following:

I recently stumbled across to one of my earliest compositions, and what do I see?

1 In the Ordinary Form, the feast of the Jesuit Martyrs of North America falls on 19 October—but not in Canada. In Canada, their feast is observed on 26 September (the same day as the Classical Roman Rite).

