PDF • “Gloria VIII” on 5 lines!

For reasons I don’t fully understand, we’ve gotten a particular request more than any other: viz. GLORIA VIII written with treble clef. (Printed on 5 lines, in other words.) As of a few minutes ago, you can download this PDF score free of charge. Believe it or not, CARMEN GREGORIANUM “on five lines” was the traditional way in Germany. In France, this hybrid can also be found … but 4 lines was commoner.

