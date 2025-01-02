Download the ENTRANCE ANTIPHON in English for the Feast of the Lord’s Epiphany (5 January 2025). The authentic Gregorian version is famous and beloved, but many attempts to create English adaptations for it turn out rather stale and boring. I like this setting because it departs from Mode ii. Corresponding to the vocalist score is this free organ accompaniment. If you’re someone who enjoys rehearsal videos, this morning I attempted to sing it while simultaneously accompanying my voice on the pipe organ.
“Entrance Chant” • Feast of the Epiphany
Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.