PDF Download • “Entrance Chant in English” (29th Sunday in Ordinary Time)

VER THE LAST FEW weeks, I’ve been attempting to recover from a nasty cold. Trying to get some rest yesterday, I stumbled upon excerpts from a 1971 movie: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. I grew up in a family of five children, the oldest four of which were boys. I remember how my parents showed us this film when we were growing up—and we hated it. Our parents most likely made us watch it because it’s become American culture, especially its songs. Watching again after all these years, I’ve come to realize that parts of this film are quite beautiful. I’m really glad my parents made us watch it, even though we didn’t appreciate it at that time.1

One Of My Best • I remember arguing with Father Valentine Young regarding plainsong accompaniment on the pipe organ. At that time, I felt the only “real” Gregorian Chant was sung a cappella, but Father Valentine insisted that accompanied plainsong was also beautiful. Just as I’ve come to appreciate the beauty of certain films—which I did not as a youngster—I’ve come to realize Father Valentine was correct. Below you can download my attempt to compose an organ accompaniment for this Sunday’s ENTRANCE CHANT. In my personal opinion, this is one of my best harmonizations:

The Year’s End • As the liturgical year comes to a close, we notice how many ENTRANCE CHANTS are in Mode 3 or Mode 4. Those modes have a “dark” or “haunting” feeling. Traditionally, the end of the liturgical year focused on death and judgment. I can’t help but wonder if the church is reminding us of this by using Mode 3 and Mode 4.

Renewal of Challenge • In many recent articles, I’ve been recommending the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal. I believe this book is indispensable for any serious Catholic choirmaster. (I certainly couldn’t run my choral program without it.) I don’t use the “P-word” word lightly, but I’m comfortable calling the BRÉBEUF HYMNAL peerless. Indeed, one of the main authors for the Church Music Association of America weblog declared (6/10/2022) that the BRÉBEUF HYMNAL “has no parallel and not even any close competitor.” For years, I’ve been searching for a qualified partner willing to debate this assertion over zoom. Today—15 October 2024—I respectfully renew my challenge. Our website garners millions of hits, but so far nobody has accepted my challenge.

1 I haven’t decided whether I’ll show the film to my own children, because certain parts promote immorality. On the other hand, sometimes Catholics have to “tolerate” bad things in films. For instance, my favorite movie (“A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS” with Paul Scofield) takes the Lord’s name in vain. When viewing Hollywood movies, we “tolerate” such things—but we do not approve them.

