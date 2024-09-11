Musical Setting • “Confíteor Déo Omnipoténti”

OR ONE OF OUR various Sacred Music Symposia—I can’t remember which year—all the participants came together each night to sing COMPLINE (instead of our usual Symposium custom of SOLEMN VESPERS). Part of COMPLINE is the Confíteor Déo Omnipoténti, which was traditionally prayed before Holy Communion (or by the penitent as an act of contrition before absolution during the Sacrament of Confession). That year, we commissioned an SATB setting from legendary composer Kevin Allen. For whatever reason, the participants went absolutely “nuts” over his setting—they just couldn’t get enough of it. We are often asked about this setting although it’s never stopped being available 24-hours-a-day as #40505 on the LALEMANT POLYPHONIC WEBSITE.

Corrinne May • When it came time to create rehearsal videos, my colleague CORRINNE MAY was kind enough to record the female voice parts for me. I think you’ll agree she did an amazing job.

A very special part comes starting at the 0:42 marker :

Here’s the direct URL link.

40505 • “Confíteor Déo Omnipoténti” (Kevin Allen) • PDF Score (Singer)

EQUAL VOICES : YouTube

SOPRANO : YouTube

ALTO : YouTube

TENOR : YouTube

BASS : YouTube

