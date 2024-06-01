“Lauda Sion” (Sequence) • Too Lengthy, Or Not?

Y THE END of the American Civil War, nearly 33% (!) of United States currency in circulation was counterfeit. Many shops and businesses had no choice but to accept the false money. As a result, the SECRET SERVICE was established in 1865 with a mandate to suppress counterfeit money. In my seminar, Secrets of the Conscientious Choirmaster, I discuss choir directors who feel depressed about their job. Sometimes, it can feel as though very little progress is being made. Listening to recordings by one’s choir can be disheartening if one compares it to professional choirs like the TENEBRAE ENSEMBLE founded by Nigel Short. Some directors can feel as if they are “counterfeit.”

The Solution • During my seminar, I propose that such depression can be fought by remembering what we’re doing on a fundamental level: viz. teaching parishioners sacred music. As long as you’re doing that, you’re doing something good. [In particular, my comments are directed to a correspondent who expressed concern that his choir would “never” be able to sing the LAUDA SYON due to its enormous length and complexity.] Sometimes we must take a deep breath and remind ourselves what we’re doing. We’re not in competition with the world’s greatest choirs. Rather, we’re teaching parishioners how to sing and pray sacred music at Mass. Period .

Feast of Corpus Christi • On the feast of Corpus Christi, my volunteer choir sang the “Lauda Syon” Sequence by Saint Thomas Aquinas. I’m not saying it was perfect, but I was so proud of how they sang it, because it’s incredibly lengthy. My favorite part is the “AMEN,” sung by just the women. Here’s the ‘live’ recording from 30 May 2024:

* PDF Download • NINE ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENTS

—Included in an article Jeff published on 2 June 2021.

Preparation • For many weeks, we prepared by discussing the meaning of its lyrics. In particular, we examined other Eucharistic texts found in the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal, especially the marvelous Eucharistic hymns by Saint Robert Southwell. On 9 April 1964, POPE SAINT PAUL VI told a group of French pilgrims who taught Gregorian Chant that plainsong was not (!) in danger of being eliminated, and even cited to them specific decrees from the Second Vatican Council. On 15 August 1966, POPE SAINT PAUL VI wrote a letter to monks, reminding them they were obligated to pray the Divine Office in Latin. He wrote: “The traditions of the elders, your glory throughout long ages, must not be belittled. Indeed, your manner of celebrating the choral office [in Latin] has been one of the chief reasons why these families of yours have lasted so long, and happily increased.” As we know, that’s not how things turned out. So let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work!

U.S. Marshal • After Mass on the feast of Corpus Christi, I was approached by one of my choir members. This particular man is a U.S. Marshal, a father of many children, husband to a wonderful wife, and a very successful person. He’d never had any musical training, but I recruited him for our choir anyway. He pulled me aside and looked me in the eye, saying:

“Jeff, I want you to know you’re the greatest teacher I’ve ever had in my entire life—and I don’t say that lightly.”

I was deeply moved, and emailed him later that night to express my gratitude. He replied: “It’s true, Jeff. I might be the only one to say it, but more people feel the same way.”

Conclusion • To my fellow choir directors, therefore, allow me to encourage you! If you ever feel despondent—or if you feel your choir isn’t making much progress—know that so long as you’re teaching parishioners sacred music, you are doing what God wants. Full stop .

