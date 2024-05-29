What Corrinne Did For Us!

OMETIME AROUND the year 2008, an article of mine appeared in the ADOREMUS BULLETIN, published by Ignatius Press. Afterwards, Father Valentine Young said to me in an email: “Well, at least I can say I know famous people.” This comment ‘summarized’ or ‘encapsulated’ Father Valentine in a nutshell: brief and humble, always praising the good in others. His friendly comment comes to mind whenever I think of my friend and colleague, CORRINNE MAY, who’s one of the most famous people I know. A platinum singer & songwriter, Corrinne’s performances routinely garner 97,000+ views. She’s also an exemplary Catholic and mother unafraid to share her faith in God. Indeed, Corrinne was recently chosen to lead a special organization in Singapore that seeks to lead people from immorality (by persuasion).

What Corrinne Did • Readers know I’ve joined a team of about 25 musicians currently producing a Roman Catholic hymnal in Spanish. Part of our work includes the creation of rehearsal videos. I asked Corrinne May if she’d be willing to record (in her Singaporean studio) one of the hymns, and she agreed. You might be asking: “What’s so remarkable about that?” Well, here’s the thing … She doesn’t speak Spanish. But Corrinne was willing to help nonetheless, and we’re in her debt. I believe this melody is hauntingly gorgeous:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Don’t Get It Twisted! (1 of 2) • A few days ago, our organization scanned and released the Saint Dunstan Hymnal (158 pages), which contains rare accompaniments—and several unique English translations—by Charles Winfred Douglas (d. 1944). If you look carefully at the index, you’ll notice the following:

Don’t Get It Twisted! (2 of 2) • As the pew edition of the Brébeuf Hymnal makes clear in several different places, there are two different versions of the ancient hymn “Christe Redemptor Omnium.” One is for CHRISTMAS—and its fourth verse literally speaks of our Savior’s “birthday.” The other is for the feast of ALL SAINTS. In 1632AD, Pope Urban VIII changed the name of the CHRISTMAS hymn from Christe Redemptor Omnium to “Jesu Redemptor Omnium.” Pope Urban VIII also changed the name of the ALL SAINTS hymn from Christe Redemptor Omnium to “Placare Christe Servulis”—which is the hymn Corrinne recorded for us (we spoke of it above).

More Famous People • As long as I’m listing famous Catholics I know … an excellent contemporary writer of hymns is Father Dominic Popplewell, FSSP. Some of his oeuvre have been included on the imposing website: HYMNARY.ORG. I met Father Popplewell in person when he served as a member of the faculty for the 2017 Sacred Music Symposium. Father Popplewell has translated many Gregorian hymns into English. Consider the 4th verse of Verbe, égal au Très, a hymn by Jean Racine (d. 1699) based on Consors Paterni Luminis (see below). This is sacral language, my friends! And notice Father Popplewell’s sophisticated use of internal rhymes:

4. O Father, Son and Spirit, God alone,

The Holy One, the Word, their Bond divine,

Our fervent prayer attend, whose empires own

Nor rise nor term, and self-illumined shine.

My choir (which consists 100% volunteers) sang that piece at Mass on 26 May:

To access this hymn's media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here.

Conclusion • They say Don Bosco had a tremendous sense of humor. Saint Thomas More was also known to be cheerful—always cracking jokes—as was Saint Antoine Daniel, SJ. Evil people are jealous and morose and bring out the worst in others. As my mother always said: “Misery loves company.” But good people like Corrinne May and Father Dominic Popplewell are cheerful, generous, and never envious.

