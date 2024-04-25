Update (25 April) • “Forthcoming Spanish Hymnal”

HE FOREMOST scholar of the early 20th century was FATHER ADRIAN FORTESCUE—England’s “PPP” ( P eerless P olyglottic P olymath). Fortescue died in 1923, the same year as Abbat Joseph Pothier, the greatest Gregorianist since Guido d’Arezzo. When it comes to the subject of vernacular hymnody, it’s said that Abbat Pothier was shocked and dismayed when shown the doggerel found in some American hymnals. For his part, Father Fortescue wrote on 25 March 1916: “In nothing are English Catholics so poor as in vernacular hymns. The real badness of most of our popular hymns, endeared, unfortunately, to the people by association, surpasses anything that could otherwise be imagined. When our people have the courage to break resolutely with a bad tradition, there are unworked mines of religious poetry in the old hymns that we can use in translations. If we do, there will be an end of the present odd anomaly, that, whereas our liturgical hymns are the finest in the world, our popular ones are easily the worst.” And Father Francis Brunner 1 wrote something similar in 1953: “Catholics in America have been the heirs of a sentimental and subjective hymn tradition that, for some reason or other, has taken a deep and fast hold on the fancy of the average person. And no one has yet had the courage to do anything about the problem that is thus created.”

New Spanish Hymnal (1 of 3) • When the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal appeared, the problem of good hymns in English was solved—once and for all. One of the main authors for the Church Music Association of America Blog declared (6/10/2022) that the Brébeuf Hymnal “has no parallel and not even any close competitor.” But what about good hymns in Spanish?

New Spanish Hymnal (2 of 3) • We believe that Latino Catholics have been treated—broadly speaking—with contempt by the Catholic Church. They have been given “garbage” music with shoddy lyrics and uninspired, tedious, syncopated melodies. Indeed, many Spanish songs used in Catholic churches mindlessly repeat the same words over and over again.

New Spanish Hymnal (3 of 3) • Recently, we revealed details vis-à-vis a new Spanish hymnal. I won’t repeat everything that has already been said. As of this moment, the collection has not been given a title. Nor has any “date of publication” been announced—but exciting progress is being made each day. Indeed, this Spanish hymnody project has been decades in the making!

Consider this example, recorded yesterday morning:

English Translation for that Hymn:

1. Eternal king of the blessed,

creator of all things and the Father’s

co-equal Son from all eternity,

when the world was at its beginning 2. You created Adam and gave him

the image of Your own likeness,

joining a soul of noble destiny

with slime of the earth. 3. But when an envious, deceitful enemy

had covered mankind with the filth of sin,

You clothed Yourself in man’s flesh

and, a creator once again, gave man back

the beauty he had lost. 4. Once You were born of a virgin.

Now from from the tomb,

You command us, buried in sin,

to rise with You from the dead. 5. As our eternal shepherd

You wash Your flock in the

waters of baptism, where souls

are cleansed and sins are buried. 6. And as our redeemer, fastened to the

cross that we ought to have suffered,

You gave Your blood to the last drop

as the price of our salvation. 7. That You, O Jesus, may be

the unending paschal joy of their minds,

from the dreadful death of misdeeds

free those reborn to life. 8. To God the Father be glory,

and to the Son who from the dead

arose, and to the Paraclete,

unto everlasting ages.

1 Rev. Francis A. Brunner, C.SS.R. was Professor of Theology at Saint Joseph’s College in Kirkwood, Missouri. This priest-musician is remembered primarily for his English translation of Father Josef A. Jungmann’s enormously lengthy Missarum Sollemnia. Ten years ago, CORPUS CHRISTI WATERSHED scanned that book and made it available as a free PDF file.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.