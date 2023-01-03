FEEDBACK … from New Hampshire

Jeff, thanks for the rare Gregorian accompaniments. I just love all the work you do! About 2 years ago, my parish made the decision to ditch all the contemporary Mass settings (Marty Haugen, and so forth) and to only use the Latin! We currently use the [name redacted of a disposable missal] … some of their accompaniments are positively awful. But having studied at Manhattan School of Music with many outside course work in Chant, I am able to do make better accompaniments for plainsong (thanks to extensive theory and harmony). Please keep up the good work: know that both you and the ccwatershed site are highly respected, and I use many of your items!

