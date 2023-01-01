Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Views from the Choir Loft

PDF Download • Extremely Rare! • Gregorian Accompaniments (513 pages)

·

IS COMMENT stung me at first, since I wasn’t expecting it. Moreover, my friend’s words were blunt: “Jeff, the reason absolutely nobody cares about these rare books you post is because you assume they know why they’re supposed to care.” After a while, his words sank in. He had a point. Therefore, I have written a brief PREFACE to this latest release. If I get positive feedback, I will continue this practice—and by the way, we have tons more rare Gregorian Chant books I can’t wait to release in 2023!

I really hope readers appreciate this book! To be honest, it took forever to scan, clean, straighten, index, and upload:

*  PDF Download • Graduale ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT (513 pages)
—Composed by Dr. Peter Wager, director of the GREGORIAN ACADEMY (Fribourg, Switzerland).
—This is a very large file • 366MB.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.