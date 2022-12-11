“Introit” (3rd Sunday of Advent) • Sung According the Church’s Official Rhythm

HE PREFECT of the Congregation for Sacred Rites under Pope Saint Pius X wrote (on 18 February 1910): “A view concerning the Vatican edition of the liturgical chant is being spread which is absolutely false in itself and very prejudicial to the uniform restoration of the said chant in the whole Church. It is insinuated that the Holy Father in publishing the aforesaid edition did not intend to embody in it a special form of rhythm, but to leave to the individual music directors the right to apply to the series of notes, taken materially, any rhythm they deem most appropriate. […] It has always been and still is absolutely foreign to the mind of the Holy Father (and of the Congregation of Sacred Rites) to leave to the discretion of the individuals such an important and essential element as the rhythm of the melodies of the Church.”

In the following video, I attempt to sing the INTROIT FOR THE THIRD SUNDAY OF ADVENT in accordance with the Church’s official rhythm:

Freedom for Choirmasters • The Editio Vaticana allows some freedom when it comes to Trochees “slowing down” before a bar line. Each of the following four (4) methods is valid:

A “Must Read” • The legendary Father Valentine Young, OFM, preached a marvelous homily wherein he analyzes this INTROIT word-by-word.

