PDF Download • Extremely Rare! — 1913 “Vesperale” by Schwann (954 pages)

ODAY WILL GO DOWN in history. Interestingly, today is the feast of Father Hyacinth, a Polish reformer saint for whom I’ve always had devotion. When we released the 1908 Schwann Graduale (1,129 pages), I promised we had more breathtaking books on the way. Today, we release another! It’s the extremely rare 1913 VESPERALE according to the official rhythm of the Editio Vaticana. While a handful of books with similar contents have been uploaded in the past (such as the 1913 Lethielleux version) the quality of those other scans was very poor. But the Schwann VESPERALE—which has never been available until today—was scanned professionally, and you can see it’s gorgeous, with super high resolution:

* PDF Download • 1913 SCHWANN “VESPERALE” (954 pages)

—Liber Antiphonarius Pro Vesperis Et Completorio • The Church’s official edition.

Explanation Video • How to read the “pure” Editio Vaticana (a.k.a. the “untouched” Vatican Edition), which is still the official rhythm of the Catholic Church:

Sample Pages • Some ‘screenshots’ from this gorgeous & important book:

