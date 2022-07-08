“I’ll be back next year … but with my entire choir!”

M The following email was sent to us by a

M North Carolina choirmaster who attended

M the Symposium. She’s a wife, pediatrician,

M and mother of six children.

HIS WAS MY FIRST TIME attending the Sacred Music Symposium. I was hopeful I’d learn a lot, and that it would be a fruitful experience. The symposium exceeded all of my expectations. As the music director of a small volunteer choir in a diocesan church (which offers the Traditional Latin Mass) I was looking to nurture my conducting and choral skills. I found the break-out sessions extremely helpful in this regard, especially the conducting sessions, they were informative and practical. Many of the talks really delved deeply into the treasures of Sacred music. The speakers had a genuine passion for Sacred music that was refreshing and uplifting. Being able to attend daily Mass and sing Vespers was spiritually uplifting.

I came back to my home parish (and to my choir) and was able to immediately apply several practical tips I learned during the symposium. The choir members were aware that I went to the symposium—and as we were practicing and preparing for Sunday Mass, I shared some treasures that I learned at the symposium. Indeed, I was able to implement many things I had learned at the symposium during the rehearsal that helped myself and the choir. The difference was palpable; our chanting improved as did our polyphony. One of the members of the choir approached me after Holy Mass and said, “that must have been some kind of symposium! You brought us to a new level just today with all you learned and taught us.” Thank you for all of your efforts! I will continue to utilize everything I learned every week as I prepare, practice, and assist at Holy Mass. I will be back … but next time I will (hopefully) have members of my choir accompany me!

M The following email was

M sent to us by a choirmaster

M from Colton, California.

LORIA IN EXCELSIS DEO! Truly the music sung at the Sacred Music Symposium exhibits glory in such a perfect, stately way. The music overflows with glory when it ascends to Christ as the incense rises up to the heavens above. A Sacred Liturgy deserves Sacred Music! And there was so much to be found here at the Sacred Music Symposium—maybe a little too much as I found myself singing 4-6 hours a day! It was exhausting, but also rewarding. It was challenging, yet so profoundly peaceful. There was so much information crammed into our four (4) twelve-hour days together—and it truly felt like no time was wasted.

It was my first time attending the event. The thing I found the most rewarding was the consolation that there are other Catholics like me who are so passionate about Sacred Music in the Liturgy. I recently found myself beginning to despair at my efforts to implement (at a higher standard) Sacred Music in the liturgy. Due to my lack of experience with Gregorian Chant and polyphony, it often seemed a daunting task. The symposium gave me a good indicator that what I was doing was on the right path, and even one of the greatest missions I have as a musician. To restore Sacred Music to the Church will be one of my life’s goals, and attending the symposium reminded me of the value of that mission. Meeting all my fellow Christian brothers and sisters also grounded and supported my psyche. Having the best composers, conductors, directors, and musicians just really shows you what’s possible, and brings new excitement to our work. Every waking minute I found myself soaking in every little technique and note they gave us!

The climax of having solemn high mass on Friday was so powerful, rich and glorious! Everything commingled into a beautiful offering to the most Sacred Heart of Jesus, as he gave himself to us in the Eucharist that day. Such profound glory! Such beauty!

