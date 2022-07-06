“Chant Rhythm Wars” • Dueling Lectures!

ILLI APEL, in his famous book on Gregorian chant, declared that “nobody knows anything about Gregorian rhythm” (page 126). During Sacred Music Symposium 2022, two scholars gave “dueling lectures” regarding the subject of Gregorian rhythm—and it would seem they disagree with Dr. Apel. During the conference, both lectures were referred to by ‘working’ titles which were later changed (when the lectures were published).*

First Lecture: The first lecture by Jeff Ostrowski deals with Gregorian rhythm from the perspective—generally speaking—of those who value Dom Pothier’s theories. [Mr. Ostrowski’s talk is also available on YouTube with chapter marks.]

Second Lecture: The second lecture by Professor Weaver deals with Gregorian rhythm from the perspective—generally speaking—of those who value Dom Mocquereau’s theories:

NOTES FROM THIS ARTICLE:

* Jeff Ostrowski’s lecture was called “Why Dom Pothier’s Rhythm Is Worthy of Your Consideration and Dom Mocquereau’s Is Not.” Professor Weaver’s lecture was called “Why Dom Mocquereau’s Rhythm Is Worthy of Your Consideration and Dom Pothier’s Is Not.”

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.