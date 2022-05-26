PDF Download • “Spanish TLM Missal” (2,288 pages)

N FEBRUARY of 2021—although it seems like just yesterday!—we posted a free PDF download (2,700 pages) of Dom Pierre Gaspar Lefevbre’s Daily Missal with Vespers for Sundays (1925). The book has a double IMPRIMATUR: (1) The Abbat of Saint Andrew’s Abbey (Bruges, Belgium); (2) Most Rev’d Daniel A. Dowling (d. 1930), Archbishop of the “Twin Cities” (Minnesota). If you follow the URL link you can see sample pages; it’s quite a remarkable book!

The Same Name: There is a generous person whose name is the same as my parish. (My parish is Saint Vitus; Guy is another name for “Vitus”). This gentleman’s name is Guy Doucet, and he has made available two remarkable versions—completely free of charge—of the missal by Dom Lefebvre mentioned above:

* PDF Download • Spanish Version (2,288 pages)

—Dom Pierre Gaspar Lefevbre’s Daily Missal with Vespers for Sundays (1951).

* PDF Download • French Version (1,798 pages)

—Dom Pierre Gaspar Lefevbre’s Daily Missal with Vespers for Sundays (1937).

Some screenshots of the Spanish version:

