IMPORTANT • Stunning News From Rome!

WO MEMBERS of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter recently met with Pope Francis at the Vatican. (You can read the whole story.) During the very cordial meeting, they recalled the origins of the Fraternity in 1988. Pope Francis said he was impressed by the approach taken by its founders, their desire to remain faithful to the Roman Pontiff, and their trust in the Church. Pope Francis said this gesture should be “preserved, protected and encouraged.” In the course of the audience, the Pope made it clear that institutes such as the Fraternity of Saint Peter are not affected by the general provisions of the Motu Proprio “Traditionis Custodes,” since the use of the ancient liturgical books was at the origin of their existence and is provided for in their constitutions.

Here is the written decree by Pope Francis:

Here is the “story” behind the decree:

Roche Retraction? What will this mean for the statement issued by Archbishop Roche, in which he encourages “Ordinary Form” Catholics to ostracize “EF” Catholics until they learn to prefer the Missale Recens? In light of the Pope’s decree, what will become of Archbishop Roche’s shameful mandate that Catholics must show “EF People” they belong at the bottom of the totem pole? Will Archbishop Roche issue an apology for his RESPONSA (18 November 2021) in which he made outrageous claims contradicting “Traditionis Custodes” and also what Pope Francis said in his meeting (2/4/2022) with the FSSP priests? For example, Archbishop Roche’s assertions about the 1962 Pontificale were dead wrong.

