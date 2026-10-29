Corpus Christi Watershed

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Views from the Choir Loft

Twenty-Two (22) English Translations

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We gathered every English translation of “Creátor Alme Síderum” ever made by Catholic poets, priests, bishops, cardinals, and saints (22 in all). Click this link to see them displayed, placed directly alongside the original Latin. Some are strikingly beautiful (e.g. “Great Maker of the glitt’ring stars”) and together they trace the hymn back to the ancient “Cónditor Alme Síderum,” which POPE URBAN VIII reworked in 1632AD.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

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Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization recognized by the state of Texas on 19 October 2006. Our statement of purpose notes that we “employ the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.”