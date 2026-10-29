Twenty-Two (22) English Translations

We gathered every English translation of “Creátor Alme Síderum” ever made by Catholic poets, priests, bishops, cardinals, and saints (22 in all). Click this link to see them displayed, placed directly alongside the original Latin. Some are strikingly beautiful (e.g. “Great Maker of the glitt’ring stars”) and together they trace the hymn back to the ancient “Cónditor Alme Síderum,” which POPE URBAN VIII reworked in 1632AD.

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