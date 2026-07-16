Corpus Christi Watershed

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Views from the Choir Loft

Insane Baroque-Era Dissonance!

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The sumptuous melody called “JESU LEIDEN PEIN UND TOD” appears no fewer than three times in the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal and is harmonized with standard Common Practice Era SATB voice leading and harmonies (which is only natural). However, one who takes the time to examine what Sebastian Bach did with that tune will encounter an incredibly dissonant sound. As far as I’m concerned, there is no more dissonant sound—in the entire Baroque era—than what I highlighted in yellow on that excerpt. Please let me know if you disagree.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

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