“Website Subscriptions” • (Update: 30 June 2026)

T IS DIFFICULT to know what Almighty God has planned for us. For 25 years, I’ve been hoping to find time to promote knowledge of the biographies of North America’s patron saints: Father Isaac Jogues (d. 1646); Father Antoine Daniel (d. 1648); Father John Brébeuf (d. 1649); Father Gabriel Lalemant (d. 1649); Father Charles Garnier (d. 1649); Father Noël Chabanel (d. 1649); René Goupil (d. 1642); and John Lalande (d. 1646). So much more could be done to promote knowledge of these martyrs. But so far, it hasn’t been the Will of God that I spend much time working on that. Maybe someday (when my children are grown) this situation will change.

Website Subscriptions • On 17 May 2026, the announcement was made regarding a decision by the CORPUS CHRISTI WATERSHED board of directors, as we approach the 20th year of our existence as a 501(c)3 public charity. More could be said about why it became necessary to reach out to the community for support.

But the complete account,

with all its fine print, is a

matter for another moment.

Today, I can share that the Lord Jesus Christ has blessed us. Subscriptions have arrived from six continents, accompanied by something rarer still: letters of genuine warmth and heartfelt support. For example, the LATIN LITURGY ASSOCIATION sent this message out last week:

* PDF Download • NEWSLETTER

—Most recent missive from the LATIN LITURGY ASSOCIATION.

Isolation • With each passing day (as you know so well) our lives become more isolated. It isn’t just politicians seeking to divide us—even some members of the Catholic Church seek to divide. That is why we cherish the letters of support we receive. Consider that newsletter by the LATIN LITURGY ASSOCIATION. Nobody forced them to do that! They did that purely out of generosity and kindness.

Let us follow their example.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.