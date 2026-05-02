Readers have expressed interest in seeing the ORDER OF MUSIC I created for the 5th Sunday of Easter Sunday—a.k.a. “Dominica V Paschae”—which is 3 May 2026. Please feel free to download it as a PDF file if such a thing interests you. The COMMUNION (“Tanto Témpore Vobíscum Sum”) is rather somber, with awesome fauxbourdon psalm verses. The ENTRANCE CHANT is bright and happy.
Music List • “5th Sunday of Easter” (Year A)
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