Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

Views from the Choir Loft

Music List • “5th Sunday of Easter” (Year A)

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Readers have expressed interest in seeing the ORDER OF MUSIC I created for the 5th Sunday of Easter Sunday—a.k.a. “Dominica V Paschae”—which is 3 May 2026. Please feel free to download it as a PDF file if such a thing interests you. The COMMUNION (“Tanto Témpore Vobíscum Sum”) is rather somber, with awesome fauxbourdon psalm verses. The ENTRANCE CHANT is bright and happy.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

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Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.