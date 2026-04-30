PDF Download • Communion for Sunday

The COMMUNION ANTIPHON with fauxbourdon psalm verses for this coming Sunday (3 May 2026) is elegant and poignant. It’s such a shame it only comes every three years. This piece—along with all the musical scores for this coming Sunday, which is the 5th Sunday of Easter (Year A)—can be downloaded free of charge from the flourishing feasts website. By the way, how is it already 2026?

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