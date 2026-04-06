Responsorial Psalm Fauxbourdon?

When it comes to singing Responsorial Psalms in Fauxbourdon, what does this sound like in practice? Can such a thing be done successfully with volunteer choirs in real Catholic parishes? Listen to this audio excerpt from Good Friday and see what you think. Our parish volunteer choir did so well this year—and the ceremonies were ‘standing room only’. For the record, that musical score can be downloaded (completely free of charge) from the flourishing feasts website.

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