Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

Views from the Choir Loft

Responsorial Psalm Fauxbourdon?

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When it comes to singing Responsorial Psalms in Fauxbourdon, what does this sound like in practice? Can such a thing be done successfully with volunteer choirs in real Catholic parishes? Listen to this audio excerpt from Good Friday and see what you think. Our parish volunteer choir did so well this year—and the ceremonies were ‘standing room only’. For the record, that musical score can be downloaded (completely free of charge) from the flourishing feasts website.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

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Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.