Eucharistic Hymns for Your Choir

On YouTube this morning, one of my children pulled up this beautiful Eucharistic hymn. A splendid melody, wonderful harmonies, and a magnificent text:

To access this hymn’s media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here.

The following is also very fine. I particularly love how—for some of the verses—women sing the first half and then the SATB parts suddenly enter:

To access this hymn’s media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here.

For ten years, I was choirmaster and organist at a parish in Los Angeles (one of the largest FSSP parishes in the world). These ‘live’ recordings were made by the volunteer choir I founded there.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.