Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

Views from the Choir Loft

Eucharistic Hymns for Your Choir

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On YouTube this morning, one of my children pulled up this beautiful Eucharistic hymn. A splendid melody, wonderful harmonies, and a magnificent text:

To access this hymn’s media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here.

The following is also very fine. I particularly love how—for some of the verses—women sing the first half and then the SATB parts suddenly enter:

To access this hymn’s media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here.

For ten years, I was choirmaster and organist at a parish in Los Angeles (one of the largest FSSP parishes in the world). These ‘live’ recordings were made by the volunteer choir I founded there.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

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Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.