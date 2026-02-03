Corpus Christi Watershed

“To Cover Sin With Smooth Names”

Monsignor Ronald Knox created several English translations of the PSALTER at the request of the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster. Readers know that the third edition of the Saint Edmund Campion Missal uses a magnificent translation of the ROMAN CANON (and complete Ordo Missae) created in 1950 by Monsignor Knox. What’s interesting is that, when psalms are used as part of the Ordo Missae, he doesn’t simply copy and paste from his other translations. Consider the beautiful turn of phrase he adds to Psalm 140 (which the celebrant prays as he incenses crucifix, relics, and altar): “Lord, set a guard on my mouth, a barrier to fence in my lips, lest my heart turn to thoughts of evil, to cover sin with smooth names.” The 3rd edition of the CAMPION MISSAL is sleek; it fits easily in one’s hand. The print quality is beyond gorgeous. One must see it to believe it! You owe it to yourself—at a minimum—to examine these sample pages from the full-color section.

