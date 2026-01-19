PDF Download • Introit (3rd Sn. Ord.)

Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

This coming Sunday, 25 January 2026, is the 3rd Sunday in Ordinary Time (Year A). The ENTRANCE CHANT (“Dóminus secus mare”) is somewhat rare because it comes from the New Testament. The authentic version in Latin—of astounding antiquity—was jettisoned in 1955 but restored in 1970. This rehearsal video has me attempting to sing the melody while simultaneously accompanying myself on the organ. I encourage you to print off the organ accompaniment (PDF) and play through it because it has extremely ‘happy’ harmonies.

