PDF Download • Introit (3rd Sn. Ord.)

This coming Sunday, 25 January 2026, is the 3rd Sunday in Ordinary Time (Year A). The ENTRANCE CHANT (“Dóminus secus mare”) is somewhat rare because it comes from the New Testament. The authentic version in Latin—of astounding antiquity—was jettisoned in 1955 but restored in 1970. This rehearsal video has me attempting to sing the melody while simultaneously accompanying myself on the organ. I encourage you to print off the organ accompaniment (PDF) and play through it because it has extremely ‘happy’ harmonies.

