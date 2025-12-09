PDF • Our Lady of Guadalupe (12 Dec.)

Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

You can download this organist & vocalist score (PDF) for 12 December, which is the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. When it comes to the formulary for this Mass, it’s astounding how infrequently this is included in official liturgical books. Prior to the Second Vatican Council, one had to search the “supplemental material” printed in the back of hand-missals and graduals. But since 1970, the feast is virtually nonexistent. According to the 1970 Calendar, 12 December is the Feast of Saint Jane Frances De Chantal, Religious (Die 12 decembris: S. Ioannæ Franciscæ de Chantal, religiosæ). Why should that feast overpower Our Lady of Guadalupe? In the United States—and I would assume Mexico, Central America, South America, and Canada—the feast is celebrated but, as I said, the Propria Missae are virtually impossible to locate. I only possess three books in which the feast can be found, and parts of it are missing.

