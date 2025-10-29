2-Voice Arr. • “Creator of the Starry Height”

Do you direct a choir consisting of women or children only? (Some call this a “treble” choir.) Download a two-voice arrangement of Creator of the Starry Height set to the tune of IOANNES by clicking here and then scrolling to the bottom. In our times, this hymn is normally used during ADVENT, and the Latin title is: Cónditor alme síderum. It’s important to say “ cón ditor”—placing the accent on the antepenult—because ‘condítor’ in Latin means “one who embalms the dead.”

