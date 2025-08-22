Father Chris Smith Celebrates 20 Years as a Priest

ATHER CHRISTOPHER SMITH is a former student of the legendary polyglot theologian and choirmaster, Monsignor Robert A. Skeris. More than a decade ago, demonstrating generosity characteristic of him, Father Chris responded to a request to be photographed for the Isaac Jogues Illuminated Missal, a book which has a unique place in the liturgical life of the Catholic Church since it remains the only Novus Ordo pew book to contain the complete Propria Missae in Latin and English. Father Chris currently serves as pastor to Prince of Peace Parish in Taylors, South Carolina.

Celebrating 20 Years • Earlier today (which is the Feast of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary) Father Chris offered a special Mass in South Carolina in honor of the 20th anniversary of his ordination to the sacred priesthood. We believe our readers will recognize the polyphonic Mass setting selected for this occasion. Above is a video excerpt.

If anyone has more information vis-à-vis this special Mass, we will gladly post it here.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.