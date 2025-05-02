Communion (3rd Sunday of Easter)

You can download the COMMUNION ANTIPHON (PDF score) for the 3rd Sunday of Easter (Year C). The piece is sung by either all men or all women. Those on the top rehearse with the Top Video. Those assigned to the middle use the Middle Video. Those who sing the bottom line use the Bottom Video. A rather undesirable thing which took place after Vatican II—although not everywhere—was a “de-emphasis” or “neglect” of the Bible. In the pre-conciliar liturgy, the propers were proclaimed at every Mass. These days, however, many Catholics are clueless about the propers! Approximately 97% of the propers come directly from Sacred Scripture, as the COMMUNION ANTIPHON above demonstrates. (Needless to say, the Latin version can also be sung .) You can hear a rehearsal video by clicking here.

