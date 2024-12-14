Corpus Christi Watershed

PDF • “Music List” for the 3rd Sunday of Advent

HIS COMING Sunday—15 December 2024—is the 3rd Sunday of Advent, Year C. Some have expressed interest in perusing my “ORDER OF MUSIC.” If such a thing interests you, feel free to download it as a PDF file. You’ll notice we’re learning Moreau’s “Congregational Polyphonic Enhancement” for the OUR FATHER. We also have a polyphonic extension (by William Byrd) for the KYRIE, a polyphonic extension (by Zipoli) for the AGNUS DEI, and a polyphonic extension for the SANCTUS (by Father Cristóbal de Morales). For the record, our Offertory hymn is particularly beautiful, as is the ENTRANCE CHANT in the first mode. I really wish I could find time to provide some audio examples of my choir here in Michigan, because they’re sounding so beautiful.

Wonderful Website My choir relies heavily upon the “feasts” website, which I add to each week:

*  https://www.ccwatershed.org/feasts/

If you’ve never clicked on that website, here’s a sample of how it looks:

