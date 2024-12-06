This coming Monday—9 December 2024—is the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. In the United States of America, it is a holy day of obligation. Some have expressed interest in perusing my “ORDER OF MUSIC.” If such a thing interests you, feel free to download it as a PDF file. The Offertory hymn we’re singing a cappella—set to the tune of FREUEN WIR UNS ALL IN EIN—is particularly beautiful and its text is extremely ancient. The Entrance Antiphon is also quite striking.
Music List • (Immaculate Conception)
