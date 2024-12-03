PDF Download • Pristine Scan: Father Mathias’ 1905 Kyriale Organ Accompaniment (186 pages)

ET’S SUPPOSE that while teaching your child how to drive you explain green lights and red lights but say nothing about yellow lights. Such an omission does not help your child. At the same time, it’s possible to emphasize exceptions too much. In retrospect, over the last twenty years I’ve been guilty of that when explaining how to read the EDITIO VATICANA. (In my own defense, I focused on discrepancies because I find them fascinating.) In the future, I will try to minimize—though not completely ignore—slight differences between those who sing from the Church’s official edition of CARMEN GREGORIANUM following the official rhythm: Father Mathias, Max Springer, Flor Peeters, Amédée Gastoué, Marcel Dupré, and so forth.

Before We Go Further • Before this article goes any further, I have exciting news. We obtained and scanned a pristine copy of the ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT TO THE KYRIALE by Father Franz Xaver Mathias, an Alsatian priest who served as organist for Strasburg Cathedral, where he founded (in 1913) the “Saint Leo Institute for Church Music.” I believe this 1931 edition is identical to the 1905 version except for the “Missa Pro Defunctis” (which, if memory serves, had not been published in 1905).

* PDF Download • Mathias “ORDINARIUM MISSAE” (186 pages)

—342MB (quite large) • Organum comitans ad Kyriale seu Ordinarium missae.

Significance Of This Book • Copies we scanned in the past were not pristine: viz. they sometimes contained vandalism by those who follow the rhythmic theories of Dom André Mocquereau. The best way I can explain “Mocquereau vandalism” is by an example. Are your eyes sharp enough to spot the rhythmic modifications Dom Mocquereau makes to the official edition?

Missing The Mark • Dom Mocquereau’s modifications were illicit, since they contradicted the rhythm intended by Pope Pius X as was stated explicitly by the PREFECT for the Vatican’s Congregation of Rites.1 However, his editions became quite popular. These modifications—which Mocquereau referred to as “value-added”—were based upon his (highly conjectural) interpretations of 2-3 manuscripts for which he had a special predilection. But Dom Mocquereau’s failure was not his love for 2-3 particular MSS. His failure was ignoring the testimonies of hundreds of other MSS which are also extremely ancient. He had an obligation to take into consideratoin the entire manuscript tradition, not just 2-3 manuscripts for which he felt a special love.

They’re In Agreement • If you learned Gregorian Chant from someone who speaks English or French, you probably learned the rhythm according to Dom Mocquereau’s modifications. However, if you studied with someone from Germany or Belgium, you probably learned according to the official rhythm. Those who adhere to the official rhythm include: Flor Peeters; Father Xavier Mathias; Professor Max Springer (student of Antonín Dvořák); Most Rev’d H. Laurent Janssens; Marcel Dupré; Monsignor Franz Nekes (a.k.a. “The German Palestrina”); Alfons Desmet; Aloysius Desmet; Oscar De Puydt; Father Karl Weinmann; the Wiltberger brothers; Professor Amédée Gastoué; Abbat Urbanus Bomm; Joseph Gogniat; Monsignor Jules Van Nuffel; Monsignor Jules Vyverman; Marinus de Jong; Gustaaf Nees; Henri Durieux; Edgard de Laet; Monsignor Johannes Overath; Monsignor Francis P. Schmitt; Dr. Karl Gustav Fellerer; Charles-Marie Widor; and Dom Lucien David. Broadly speaking, those who follow the official rhythm are in agreement. If you look hard enough, you can find discrepancies (“freedom”) but I promised not to focus on those.

Consider how the word múndi is treated below:

That’s probably not the way many of you learned it!

Photographs • Some photographs of the edition by Dr. Mathias:

Reminder • For the record, the organ accompaniments by Dr. Mathias are—in my humble opinion—dreadful from the harmonic point of view. But they’re important because they give another example of the authentic rhythm.

1 Sebastiano Cardinal Martinelli was appointed PREFECT of the Sacred Congregation of Rites on 8 February 1909 by Pope Saint Pius X. His famous letter of 18 February 1910 vis-à-vis Gregorian rhythm is too powerful, too eloquent, and too explicit to “summarize.” Anyone interested in Gregorian rhythm also has an obligation to study carefully the 16 January 1906 missive written by the president of the Vatican Commission on Gregorian Chant, of which I have found two different translations into English.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.