“Imagine You’re Out of Rehearsal Time but Desperately Need a Hymn for Advent…”

NE OF THE FIRST JOBS I took on after graduating from the Berklee College of Music in Boston and moving out west to Los Angeles involved teaching children at a music school. On that very first lesson, I sang them the ‘Alphabet Song’ and then sang them ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’. Then I just played the melody on the piano and asked them to guess which song I was playing. Some shouted ‘Twinkle Twinkle!’ others yelled ‘Alphabet Song’. After a couple of rounds of ‘Guess which song?’ I asked them if they realized they were singing the same melody and that the only difference in those two songs was that the lyrics had changed. Their little eyes gleamed and their jaws dropped in that childlike way when kids realise that they just level-upped without any effort.1

Practical Crossover • That’s what it is like to sing with a common melody approach. This approach has helped me many times with my volunteer ensemble, the IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CHOIR in Singapore. It means that we can learn one melody—with all the harmonies for SATB—and as the liturgical year continues I can use that same melody but choose a different hymn lyric to fit the liturgical season.

How This Works: “First Example”

The following hymn (‘Solemn Hymn To The Son Of God’) is in 77 77 metre and was written by Father Dominic Popplewell, FSSP. It’s an excellent hymn that can be used throughout the year:

Crisis Averted! • Now imagine you’ve run out of rehearsal time but desperately need a hymn for the upcoming 1st Sunday of Advent: a hymn that your choir can sing with familiarity and with harmonies in SATB. Voila! Check out this hymn that is perfect for Advent.

News From Michigan • I see that my colleague, Jeff Ostrowski, has started a volunteer choir at his new position in Michigan. Yesterday, he posted a ‘live’ recording with lyrics—different from either of those mentioned above—using the same ‘shared tune’ I’ve been focusing on. It’s an English translation of Die Parente Temporum, and it looks like he’s made good progress in just a few months:

How This Works: “More Examples”

Or perhaps you need a hymn to commemorate the Holy Name of Jesus. Here is one you can turn to. All you need to do is just to change its lyrics to the melody I spoke of (see above). You can cut down on rehearsal time because your choir already knows this hymn and all the harmonies that go along with it. Besides, your choir members will love being able to learn their individual voice part with the free rehearsal videos that accompany this hymn, and you can save the time that you would have taken to rehearse those voice parts. Use that extra time to read a wonderful book like ‘The Spirit of the Liturgy’ by Pope Benedict XVI. The Brébeuf Hymnal also makes it easy for me to look up countless other options for hymn melodies. If I didn’t want this particular melody for the lyrics that I chose, I can always turn to the Brébeuf metrical index. Look for 77 77 and go through many other options for other tunes: ORIENTIS PARTIBUS; LLANFAIR; CULBACH; and so forth. (If the common melody approach is new to you, it’s best to initially begin with options written out in the Brébeuf Hymnal.) Here’s one for Easter with English translation by Robert Campbell of Skerrington, the same man who translated from Latin CONDITOR ALME SIDERUM (the hymn that we first looked at #194). With all these choices, it’s often hard to know which hymn to choose. Thank goodness there’s always the next liturgical season!

Personal Note • I should probably mention that I had such fun recording the vocals for the rehearsal videos of Hymn #194. I sang Soprano and Alto for the individual rehearsal videos.

1 Speaking of the ALPHABET SONG, did you know the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal features a very special hymn wherein the author of the lyric wrote each new stanza beginning with a new alphabet? Every verse of the ABECEDARIUS by Sedulius (who lived in the 5th century) starts with a successive letter of the alphabet.

