Corpus Christi Watershed

“Is it not true that prohibiting or suspecting the extraordinary form can only be inspired by the demon who desires our suffocation and spiritual death?” —The Vatican’s chief liturgist from 2014-2021; interview with Edw. Pentin (23-Sep-2019)

Views from the Choir Loft

Genitive Case

·

When it comes to Lingua Latina, the genitive case is sometimes unclear. Believe it or not, English is no different. For instance, reference to “love of God” could mean two things: (a) God’s love for humanity; (b) our love for God. And there’s another instance where English is confusing. Suppose somebody was trying to catch me. That could be considered “Jeff fishing.” At the same time, if I were in a boat fishing, that’s also “Jeff fishing.” Speaking of language, have you noticed Germans strongly favor compound nouns? Such words in English are perfectly idiomatic: sailboat, sandcastle, barnyard, starfish, scarecrow, and so forth. I’m told the word HANDMISSAL is characteristic of how Germans like to combine words.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.