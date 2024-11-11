When it comes to Lingua Latina, the genitive case is sometimes unclear. Believe it or not, English is no different. For instance, reference to “love of God” could mean two things: (a) God’s love for humanity; (b) our love for God. And there’s another instance where English is confusing. Suppose somebody was trying to catch me. That could be considered “Jeff fishing.” At the same time, if I were in a boat fishing, that’s also “Jeff fishing.” Speaking of language, have you noticed Germans strongly favor compound nouns? Such words in English are perfectly idiomatic: sailboat, sandcastle, barnyard, starfish, scarecrow, and so forth. I’m told the word HANDMISSAL is characteristic of how Germans like to combine words.

