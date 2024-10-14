Corpus Christi Watershed

When Liturgists Are Dopey

Some liturgists are incapable of being persuaded. They have an idea in their head, and they’ll take it to the grave. For instance, they believe a “vigil” must occur at night—in spite of how liturgical vigils evolved over the centuries. They believe a priest singing Ite, missa est is incorrect—since they believe only deacons should sing that. It’s rather like someone who insists that a GARAGE SALE means someone’s actual garage is being sold.

