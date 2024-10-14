When Liturgists Are Dopey

Some liturgists are incapable of being persuaded. They have an idea in their head, and they’ll take it to the grave. For instance, they believe a “vigil” must occur at night—in spite of how liturgical vigils evolved over the centuries. They believe a priest singing Ite, missa est is incorrect—since they believe only deacons should sing that. It’s rather like someone who insists that a GARAGE SALE means someone’s actual garage is being sold.

