As we approach the end of each liturgical year, something remarkable happens. A preponderance of the INTROITS—a.k.a. Entrance Chants—are set in the rather “spooky” or “haunting” Mode iii or Mode iv. I can’t help but wonder if this is Holy Mother Church reminding us of our own end.

