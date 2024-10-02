English Plainchant Revival • “Is It Real?”

HE MOST CELEBRATED Italian pianist of all time (Ferruccio Busoni) two years before his death wrote as follows: “I have devoted myself too much, I think, to Bach, to Mozart, and to Liszt. I wish now I could emancipate myself from them. Schumann is no use to me any more, Beethoven only with an effort and strict selection. Chopin has attracted and repelled me all my life…” Busoni’s words should serve as a reminder to Catholic music directors everywhere. Sometimes we’re so saturated with music—so “close” to music—we lose perspective.

English Plainchant Revival • In fact, the ENGLISH PLAINCHANT REVIVAL is real and continues unabated. The conscientious choirmaster (usually immersed in music every day since the tender age of six) may forget this. But once in a while it’s wise to soberly remind ourselves how far we’ve come. I often cite an unseemly MEMORIAL ACCLAMATION they sang at our wealthy Catholic parish in the 1990s when I was a child. The tune is so utterly ridiculous I began to doubt my own memory. But I recently came across this absurd piece in a 1992 hymnal—so my memory was vindicated.

An Example From Last Week • Through the generosity of Mr. Nathan Wood comes the following example, sung by a volunteer choir at a ‘normal’ Midwest parish on Sunday [29-SEP-2024]. Perhaps you’re not impressed … since the ENTRANCE CHANT currently gets sung at Masses all over the world. Nevertheless, I assure you that what you’re about to see was scarce as hen’s teeth even as recently as the 1990s:

The Least We Can Do • After the Second Vatican Council, the ‘average’ Catholic in the pews was subjected to every manner of novelty and experimentation. Even POPE SAINT PAUL VI, who technically signed off on all the liturgical changes, exclaimed on 3 June 1971: “How on earth in the [reformed] liturgy for the dead should there be no more mention of sin and expiation? There’s a complete absence of imploring the Lord’s mercy. […] But we need this!” Considering what the ‘average’ Catholic has suffered for sixty years, it’s absolutely crucial that the re-introduction of plainsong to the parish Mass on Sundays be done in a way that avoids alienating your congregation. The least we can do is make sure the people have the text of the PROPRIUM MISSAE in front of their eyes (in both Latin and English). At my parish, we have The Saint Isaac Jogues Missal in every pew. Look at how beautifully the propers and readings are printed:

