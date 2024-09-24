PDF Download • “Entrance Chant” in English (26th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year B)

HE SEMINAR I offer online is called “Secrets of the Conscientious Choirmaster.” Each presentation lasts about two hours, and there are five separate components: MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, and FRIDAY. I devoted time during the first segment to accompanying plainsong on the pipe organ. Some people consider the topic “dry”—although I personally love it—so it seemed best to cover it on the first day when minds were fresh and alert. In that segmant, I explain how to avoid stagnant harmonizations which lack direction. A good bassline can help one avoid chant accompaniments which lack a sense of “progression” or “direction” or “arrival.” Consider the following excerpts from my accompaniment of the ENTRANCE CHANT for this coming Sunday, which is the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time.

* PDF Download • Non-Stagnant Harmonization by Jeff Ostrowski

—Excerpt: ENTRANCE CHANT for the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time.

(1 of 3) Should Chant Be Accompanied? • We use accompanied plainchant at my parish and also unaccompanied plainchant. Both are beautiful and have their place. Sometimes one hears the objection: “But Gregorian Chant wasn’t originally accompanied on the organ…” I answer that objection below.

(2 of 3) Should Chant Be Accompanied? • What should our response be when people say that CARMEN GREGORIANUM (“Gregorian Chant”) wasn’t ‘originally’ accompanied on the pipe organ? First of all, is it a true statement? I suppose broadly speaking it’s a true statement. On the other hand, it depends which plainsong one has in mind. Many instances of Gregorian Chant—which are beloved and quite popular—were composed in the 19th century or the 20th century. For example, the chants of the feast of CHRIST THE KING first came into being in the 1920s. The chants for the feast of the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION were created in the 1880s. (I could give hundreds more examples.) In other words, at the time those Gregorian Chants were created accompaniment on the pipe organ was the norm in virtually every country. That held true even for services which weren’t supposed to be accompanied—such as the REQUIEM MASS.

(3 of 3) Should Chant Be Accompanied? • But there’s a more fundamental point: the Catholic Church develops organically. The pipe organ was originally a secular instrument. As result, it was forbidden in Catholic churches—but that’s no longer the case. Indeed, the Second Vatican Council declared as follows: “In the Latin Church the pipe organ is to be held in high esteem.” The special cope vestment worn by the celebrant at Mass was originally a raincoat—but that’s no longer the case. Candles and liturgical torches were originally there for the sole purpose of providing light when it was dark outside—but that’s no longer the case. Pointing out a reality found 1,000 years ago is not necessarily relevant. Therefore, when someone says CARMEN GREGORIANUM wasn’t originally accompanied, the best response might be: “And your point is?” 😀

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.