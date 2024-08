The solemnity of OUR LADY’S ASSUMPTION takes place on 15 August 2024. For this magnificent feast, I selected the Entrance Antiphon adapted to English by the CHAUMONOT COMPOSERS GROUP. You can download the singer’s score (PDF), and you’ll notice it closely mirrors the authentic Gregorian setting. You can download the organ accompaniment completely free of charge.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.