“Something Quite Odd” • Today’s Responsorial Psalm

OWADAYS I speak very little about the labyrinthine and frustrating morass that is the “approval process” for liturgical music in the Catholic Church. The major reason I avoid this topic is that some (not all) musicians and priests have already reached their conclusions—which they’ll hold onto forever, no matter how much contrary evidence they’re given. In other words, some will never change their minds, even if friends explain their errors until they’re blue in the face.1

Age-Old Pursuit • Much could be said about the various shenanigans that took place after the Second Vatican Council. At the root of much deception was an insatiable (and ruthless) pursuit of profit. You don’t have to be a nuclear physicist to realize that cornering the market on religious texts which thousands of churches are obligated (!) to purchase is a real “cash cow.”

Forthcoming Lectionary? • In the United States of America, a new translation of the Lectionary is supposed to appear at some point. According to top officials, the new Lectionary could be released as early as 2029. This project has been talked about for more than a decade. (Don’t “hold your breath” for it to appear.) I’m told they haven’t even begun work on the Old Testament. A few years ago, certain companies began refusing to print hard-bound books, pretending the new Lectionary was “about to appear.” (That was false.) When a friend of mine became aware of such maneuvers, he became convinced those companies were only pretending the new Lectionary was “imminent” to increase their own profits. His belief seems to have been vindicated.

(1 of 2) Psalter Troubles • Once upon a time, church authorities said the NAB responsorial psalms were going to be replaced by the “REVISED-REVISED GRAIL” translation. Certain publishers—including the WORSHIP IV HYMNAL by GIA Publications—tried to corner of the market by printing that version in their pew books. As a matter of fact, the project was eventually abandoned. That means books like the WORSHIP IV HYMNAL (for more than a decade) printed an incorrect text, which never appeared in any actual Lectionary and never will.

(2 of 2) Psalter Troubles • Currently, some believe the NAB psalter will be replaced by the “Abbey Psalms and Canticles” translation. A few years ago, Michael Breal released the complete text in PDF format. But be careful. According to the powers that be, the “Abbey Psalms and Canticles” may (or may not) be adopted. Specifically, they reserve the right to make “adjustments” to the text if they feel so inclined. Those familiar with the USCCB’s modus operandi realize they can make changes whenever they wish—to any text! They do this by pretending (after the fact) the previous version had been “provisional.” To be honest, it’s an iniquitous procedure.

Much Ado About Nothing • What’s all this about, anyway? The whole thing seems rather insane. I can understand why the original ICEL translation needed to be fixed. Monsignor Richard J. Schuler made that crystal clear three decades ago. But what is so magnificent about the “Abbey Psalms and Canticles” translation? Consider today’s Responsorial Psalm:

* PDF Download • COMPARISON CHART

—The NAB translation vs. the “Abbey Psalms and Canticles” translation.

The NAB translation says: “He commanded the skies above.” The Abbey Psalms and Canticles translation says: “He commanded the clouds above.” The NAB translation says: “and opened the doors of heaven.” The Abbey Psalms and Canticles translation says: “and opened the gates of heaven.” And so forth.

Am I missing something here?

1 I’ll never forget a telephone conversation I had with a diocesan chancellor about a decade ago regarding the 20-Nov-2012 ruling by the USCCB’s liturgical division. For close to fifty minutes, I explained basic realities about “approved” liturgical texts to this priest, meticulously citing explicit (and undisputed) documentation. But he just didn’t want to hear it. I was wasting my breath.

