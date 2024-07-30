This coming Sunday is the 18th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year B. For the Entrance Chant, I chose a version by the CHAUMONOT COMPOSERS GROUP. I created a rehearsal video for those who find such items useful. As a free PDF file, you can download the (unofficial) keyboard accompaniment, which I composed this morning. Singers will want to download the fantastic Gregorian Chant version on five lines (treble clef).
This coming Sunday • “Entrance Chant”
