When Dr. Calabrese Addressed Me Personally

HAVE ALWAYS BEEN UNEASY when it comes to my skills as a vocalist. I entered the conservatory under SIMON CARRINGTON (who’d founded The King’s Singers in 1968) but was never chosen to sing in his elite ensemble. Granted, there were 375 other singers striving to be accepted into Carrington’s group each year, but I still felt … somewhat “inadequate,” I suppose would be the word. But during the most recent SACRED MUSIC SYMPOSIUM, one of the middle sections (which had a difficult tessitura) was struggling on the five-voice Salve Regina of Luca Marenzio. Dr. Calabrese in front of everybody summoned me, asking me to sing with them. Throughout the entire session, Dr. Calabrese kept saying to our section: “Listen to how Jeff sings that! Match Jeff’s tone exactly there! Follow Jeff in that spot! etc.” I suppose we all have certain events we’ll never forget. That was one for me. It’s one of the very few times my singing was ever complimented—and by an internationally-known conductor, no less! It made me feel like: “Maybe I am a halfway decent singer.”

Jeff’s Real Skill • One skill in which I feel confidence is my ability—perfected over a period of 25 years—to recruit “normal” Catholics from the pews and teach them how to sing well. Broadly speaking, these are people who possess no formal musical training whatsoever, yet under my direction they accomplish magnificent things. Indeed, some end up singing polyphony and plainchant better than professional choirs! I believe this is my special skill. I’ve learned to detect almost instantly which parts to focus on during rehearsal. Furthermore, I know how to “trick” the singers into tackling difficult things without becoming discouraged in the process. Consider the following ‘live’ recording from last week. This choir consists 100% of volunteer singers:

T o access this hymn’s media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here. o access this hymn’s media in the

Learning Tricks • If you struggle to teach amateur choirs, you might consider amassing some “tricks” from a seminar I recently released called Secrets of the Conscientious Choirmaster. One thing I discuss in great detail is the use of CONTRAFACTUM, a favorite technique of George Frideric Handel (d. 1759) and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (d. 1791). The hymn above is a type of CONTRAFACT, which takes as its text the oldest Latin Eucharistic hymn: viz. Sancti Veníte Christi Corpus Súmite. The English translation is by Father Herbert Thurston (d. 1939), based heavily on a version by Dr. Neale. Here’s the link for those interested in my seminar:

Conclusion • When I entered the Conservatory, I sang in “Concert Choir,” directed by Dr. James Daugherty (a choral methods professor). On the first day, he listened to us doing warm-ups then made a point of saying to his graduate teaching assistants, loud enough for the entire group to hear: “Wow, this group has a really nice sound. I’m really going to enjoy working with you.” As a young student, I remember the warm impression that made on me. Never forget to encourage your choirs. Praise them! Tell them when they sing well.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.