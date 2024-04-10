“Banish Wrong Notes!” • Hymns Simplified

In the past, I’ve mentioned how I can’t stand hearing wrong notes. I was playing LLANFAIR the other day, and I was hitting wrong notes. Earlier today, I created a simplified version which you can download for free. This famous tune (“LLANFAIR”) is often used on the feast of the Ascension, with “Hail the Day That Sees Him Rise” as the lyrics. I’m toying with the idea of creating a whole bunch of simplified arrangements for the Brébeuf Hymnal. I uploaded one a few days ago, and it’s already garnered more than 1,000 downloads.