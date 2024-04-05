Confusion About This Responsorial Psalm

IFE IS FULL of little ironies. For example, many people believe the Watergate scandal in the 1970s was about “holding accountable powerful people.” As a matter fact, nothing could be further from the truth. For example, the FBI agent who took Nixon down (viz. MARK FELT) broke the law by leaking material from the grand jury to various newspapers, but the secular media praised him for doing that—whereas they condemned Nixon for breaking the law. Similarly, a powerful official named ALEXANDER BUTTERFIELD stole tons of highly classified documents when he left the White House. Years later, when his crimes were discovered, the very same reporters (such as Bob Woodward) who had condemned Nixon for breaking the law treated Butterfield like a hero! *

Selling The Bible (1 of 2) • When He saw money-changers in the temple, our Savior “made a kind of whip out of cords and drove them all—with their sheep and oxen—out of the temple, spilling the bankers’ coins and overthrowing their tables.” The USA bishops seemingly learned nothing whatsoever from that passage. Ever since Vatican II, they’ve been making millions by selling the Mass texts, even though Canon law prohibits the sale of indulgenced texts. The different parts of the Missal and Lectionary are “owned” (!) by different companies. Some of the texts are even “owned” by private companies which aren’t Catholic!

Selling The Bible (2 of 2) • The companies which sell the Mass texts are notoriously ruthless. Their entire emphasis seems to be making as much profit as they can by selling the sacred texts. Even when obvious errors are discovered—and I realize this is hard to believe—publishers aren’t allowed to correct them. I’d thought this was just a case for the United States, but from what I can tell the Mexican Lectionary also contains numerous serious typos. Consider the following:

* PDF Download • COMPARISON CHART

—Responsorial Psalm: 17th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year B.

I’m told the Lectionary for Argentina provides the correct response: “Abres tu mano, Señor, y nos colmas con tus bienes.”

New Lectionary • Supposedly, the United States of America will have a new lectionary, scheduled to arrive circa 2029. The bishops have been talking about creating a new lectionary for a long time. Donald Cardinal Wuerl announced the project in 2012. Only time will tell whether they meet the 2029 deadline.

* For some people, “breaking the law” depends upon whose ox is being gored.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.